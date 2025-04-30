Bhutan launches its first National Muaythai Federation in historic event

The announcement took place during the state visit of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida to Bhutan. The event included colorful Muaythai demonstrations and traditional cultural performances from both countries, showing the shared heritage and modern spirit of Muaythai.
The new federation is supported by the Bhutan Olympic Committee, led by His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The launch was done in partnership with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), the official global organisation for the sport.
For the past two years, Prince Jigyel has worked closely with IFMA and took part in a Muaythai workshop in Thailand. The workshop was hosted by the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand (AMTAT) and the Professional Association of Thailand (PAT). Also attending was His Serene Highness Prince Nawaphansa Yugala, a strong supporter of spreading Muay Thai around the world.
“This is a proud moment for the global Muaythai community,” said Dr Sakchye Tapsuwan, President of IFMA. “We welcome Bhutan and are excited to see its young athletes compete in future international events.”
Prince Jigyel also met with IFMA Secretary General Stephan Fox to share Bhutan’s plans for developing the sport. He praised Muaythai’s recognition by the IOC and celebrated its upcoming inclusion in major games such as the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh in 2025.
By joining IFMA as its 157th member, Bhutan takes a big step in strengthening cultural ties with Thailand and supporting Muaythai’s global mission to teach discipline, respect, and tradition.