Bhutan launches its first National Muaythai Federation in historic event

The announcement took place during the state visit of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida to Bhutan. The event included colorful Muaythai demonstrations and traditional cultural performances from both countries, showing the shared heritage and modern spirit of Muaythai.

The new federation is supported by the Bhutan Olympic Committee, led by His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The launch was done in partnership with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), the official global organisation for the sport.