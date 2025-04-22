Zhang Lipeng vs Lucas Gabriel set to electrify ONE Fight Night 31 

Gabriel's resilience and finishing instinct were on full display in his last bout, where he overcame early adversity to submit the previously unbeaten Russian prospect Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov in the third round. His US primetime debut represents a golden opportunity to announce himself as a legitimate threat to the lightweight elite.

As the lightweight division continues to deepen, this clash between experience and youthful exuberance will send one man up the ranks for the second half of 2025. The only thing that is for certain is that when the bell rings, both men will be out for a show-stopping finish.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 5:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, May 3