7 Reasons why Bhutan is the perfect honeymoon destination

1. A Peaceful and Romantic Escape

Known as the “Land of Happiness,” Bhutan is a serene retreat where couples can unwind after the tensions of the wedding and spend intimate times together. Its rolling hills, ancient monasteries, and breathtaking scenery create the perfect atmosphere for romance. Whether exploring charming villages or simply enjoying the quiet beauty, Bhutan offers moments of pure joy.

2. Best Time to Visit for a Romantic Getaway

From October to December, Bhutan enjoys clear skies and crisp air, perfect for sightseeing and outdoor adventures. For those who love cosy moments by a fireplace, January to February brings cooler temperatures. Throughout the rest of the year, mild weather and occasional summer showers bring the landscapes to life, creating a picturesque setting for romance.