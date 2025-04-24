Bhutan trade with Thailand hits record high

This is according to the latest figures from the Department of Revenue and Customs.

The value of imports increased by nearly Nu 900 million (US$10.49 million) compared to 2023, when Bhutan imported Nu 1.77 billion (US$0.021 billion) worth of goods from Thailand.

Thailand now accounts for 13.44 % of Bhutan’s total imports, excluding those from India.

The main imports include food items such as meat, milk, vegetables, bread, cakes, sauces and chips, along with beverages, books, toilet paper, cereals, textiles and yarn.

Exports to Thailand also saw a sharp increase, rising from Nu 11.25 million (US$0.13 million) in 2023 to Nu 84 million (US$0.28 million) in 2024.

The balance of trade remains significantly skewed, with a deficit of Nu 2.58 billion (US$0.03 billion).

Bhutan’s primary export to Thailand in 2024 was cordyceps. Other significant exports included mushrooms, particularly Matsutake, and spices.