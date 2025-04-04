Thailand and Bhutan Sign Free Trade Agreement, Aiming to Boost Exports

Thailand and Bhutan have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Thailand's 17th, aimed at expanding export markets and fostering stronger economic ties.

The agreement, witnessed by Prime Ministers Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand and Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan at Government House, opens a new avenue for Thai goods in South Asia.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced the signing, highlighting that the FTA, concluded within nine months, marks Bhutan as the third South Asian nation, after India and Sri Lanka, to establish such an agreement with Thailand. This new market is expected to significantly boost Thai exports.

The agreement focuses on the liberalisation of trade in goods, with Bhutan immediately eliminating tariffs on nearly all Thai products.

Key beneficiaries for Thailand include the automotive sector, agricultural and food products (such as dried fruits, fruit juices, and instant noodles), textiles, chemicals, rubber and plastic goods, and electrical appliances.

In return, Thailand will remove tariffs on 94% of Bhutanese goods, notably potatoes, green tea, jams, and fruit juices.