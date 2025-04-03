Bangkok 2025: BIMSTEC at a Crossroad?

BIMSTEC’s geopolitical importance lies in its ability to connect the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia, two regions that have historically been divided by political, cultural, and economic barriers. The Bay of Bengal, viewed as a critical maritime zone for trade, energy security, and strategic influence, links the Indian subcontinent with the Indo-Pacific region. BIMSTEC’s focus on this region aligns with the broader Indo-Pacific strategy being promoted by major powers like the United States, Japan, and Australia. BIMSTEC has also laid increasing emphasis on regional maritime cooperation, including initiatives like the BIMSTEC Coastal Shipping Agreement, underscoring its potential to enhance regional connectivity and security.

The Economic Opportunity

Beyond infrastructure, BIMSTEC's success hinges on its ability to foster deeper economic ties and trade linkages among its member states. Economically, BIMSTEC holds immense potential to act as a conduit for trade and investment between the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The combined GDP of BIMSTEC member states exceeds US$3.6 trillion, representing a significant market for intra-regional trade. However, trade among BIMSTEC countries remains underdeveloped, accounting for less than 5% of their total trade volume. This underperformance can be attributed to several factors, including inadequate infrastructure, non-tariff barriers, and a lack of harmonized trade policies. BIMSTEC’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has been under negotiation for over two decades, remains incomplete, reflecting the challenges of achieving consensus among member states with varying economic priorities. The lack of a dedicated funding mechanism has also restricted BIMSTEC. Establishing a BIMSTEC Development Fund, modeled on a

After similar initiatives in ASEAN, it could provide the necessary financial resources to accelerate regional integration.

Despite these challenges, BIMSTEC has made progress in specific areas of economic cooperation. The organization has identified 14 priority sectors, including trade, energy, transportation, and tourism, to drive regional integration. For instance, the IMT Highway and the KMTTP are key infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing physical connectivity between the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. These projects will not only reduce transportation costs but also open new markets for landlocked countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

A significant analytical lens through which BIMSTEC's role can be assessed is its potential to mitigate the "missing middle" challenge in regional value chains. While both South and Southeast Asia possess burgeoning manufacturing sectors, the intermediate linkages necessary for seamless integration are often lacking. BIMSTEC, by fostering cross-border investment and promoting the standardization of customs procedures and technical regulations, could bridge this gap. However, this requires a nuanced understanding of the existing trade patterns and investment flows within the region.

Future Prospects

Despite its potential, BIMSTEC faces a few challenges that hinder its effectiveness as a regional organization. Unlike ASEAN, which has a strong institutional framework and a culture of consensus-building, BIMSTEC has struggled to achieve meaningful cooperation due to divergent national interests. Its focus on technical and economic cooperation often overlooks the importance of addressing non-traditional security challenges, such as climate change, human trafficking, and transnational crime, underlining a missed opportunity to address the region’s most pressing challenges.

BIMSTEC offers an alternative model of regional integration—one driven by multilateralism rather than bilateral dependence. To realize its full potential, BIMSTEC must adopt a more proactive and inclusive approach to regional integration. Expanding its membership to include other Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia could enhance its geographic and economic reach. These countries have strong maritime and economic ties with the Bay of Bengal region and could contribute to BIMSTEC’s initiatives in areas like maritime security, blue economy, and digital connectivity.

BIMSTEC's potential as a bridge must also consider the role of non-state actors and civil society. While government-led initiatives are essential, the success of regional integration also depends on the active participation of businesses, academics, think tanks, media and civil society organizations. By focusing on connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange, BIMSTEC can transform the Bay of Bengal region into a hub of economic growth and geopolitical stability. However, achieving this vision requires overcoming structural barriers, fostering political will, and ensuring equitable benefits for all member states. Only then can BIMSTEC emerge as a pivotal regional organization, connecting the two regions in a meaningful and transformative way. However, its success depends on overcoming structural challenges, fostering political will, and ensuring equitable benefits for all member states. The organization’s ability to navigate geopolitical complexities, promote economic integration, and address non-traditional security challenges will determine its role as a connecting point between two of the world’s most dynamic regions.

As the world shifts toward regionalism in an era of geopolitical competition, BIMSTEC stands at a crossroads. Its ability to evolve into a dynamic regional bloc will determine whether the Bay of Bengal will truly become a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

Shristi Pukhrem

Shristi Pukhrem, currently serving as a Deputy Director (Academics & Research) at India Foundation, holds a Doctorate from the School of International Studies (SIS), Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She is a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) in Political Science awarded by the University Grants Commission, Government of India. Formerly employed as a Researcher at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA), New Delhi,

Pukhrem’s research areas cover India-ASEAN relations, India’s bilateral relations with the South-East Asian Countries, and the Act-East Policy with a larger focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

She was a Visiting Scholar at the ASEAN Studies Centre, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok in 2016, where she contributed significantly to her field.

Additionally, she was honored as one of the Canberra Fellows in March 2019, actively participating in the Trilateral Canberra Fellowship held in Australia. Shristi is a 2022 US Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) QUAD Fellow on "Enhancing Regional Maritime Governance and Cooperation in the Quad”.

She is a Non-Resident Fellow at India Studies Centre, Ubon Ratchathani University, Thailand.