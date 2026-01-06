Thailand condemns Cambodian fire into Thai territory in Chong Bok

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Cambodian forces had fired into Thai sovereign territory in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani, injuring one Thai soldier. It said the Second Army Area had already issued an initial statement.
In a statement, the ministry condemned the incident as negligence in complying with the Joint Statement signed at the Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Chanthaburi on December 27, 2025.
It said Thailand exercised restraint and did not retaliate, instead contacting the Cambodian side immediately to verify the facts. The Cambodian side has claimed it was an accident, the ministry noted.
The ministry said it will formally lodge a protest with Cambodia, adding that the Foreign Minister has already contacted Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to demand responsibility and an apology.
The incident underscored Cambodia’s lack of readiness to uphold the Joint Statement, the ministry said, warning that despite more than 72 hours having passed since the ceasefire, the situation remains fragile.
The ministry said sincerity and strict adherence to the agreement are essential to building trust before further discussions through bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).