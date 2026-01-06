Thailand condemns Cambodian fire into Thai territory in Chong Bok

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Cambodian forces had fired into Thai sovereign territory in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani, injuring one Thai soldier. It said the Second Army Area had already issued an initial statement.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the incident as negligence in complying with the Joint Statement signed at the Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Chanthaburi on December 27, 2025.

It said Thailand exercised restraint and did not retaliate, instead contacting the Cambodian side immediately to verify the facts. The Cambodian side has claimed it was an accident, the ministry noted.