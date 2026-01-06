Sihasak says Foreign Ministry protested, demanded apology from Cambodia over mortar fire

Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry had lodged a protest with Cambodia, demanding an apology and a detailed explanation over an incident in which a Thai soldier was injured by a mortar round fired from the Cambodian side.

Sihasak said Cambodia had provided a preliminary explanation that the mortar fire targeting Hill 469 in Ubon Ratchathani earlier on Tuesday morning was accidental.

However, he said Cambodia still owed Thailand an apology, and the Foreign Ministry was awaiting a written explanation from its Cambodian counterpart.