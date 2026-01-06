Sihasak says Foreign Ministry protested, demanded apology from Cambodia over mortar fire

Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry had lodged a protest with Cambodia, demanding an apology and a detailed explanation over an incident in which a Thai soldier was injured by a mortar round fired from the Cambodian side.
Sihasak said Cambodia had provided a preliminary explanation that the mortar fire targeting Hill 469 in Ubon Ratchathani earlier on Tuesday morning was accidental.
However, he said Cambodia still owed Thailand an apology, and the Foreign Ministry was awaiting a written explanation from its Cambodian counterpart.
Sihasak said the joint agreement reached at the latest General Border Committee (GBC) meeting set out a framework for handling such incidents. Under that framework, Cambodia is required to explain any further attacks against Thailand, he said.
“The Foreign Ministry has sent a letter of protest to the Cambodian Foreign Ministry, demanding an explanation and that they show responsibility. In particular, they must apologise. We’ll wait and see,” Sihasak said.
He reiterated that the latest GBC agreement required immediate contact if an incident occurred. “Cambodia must act quickly to explain the incident, as this is a significant matter,” he said.
“Cambodia said it was not intentional, but we still need to review its explanation. Even if it was unintentional, a Thai soldier was injured, so this must not be allowed to happen again,” Sihasak said.
“As stated earlier, a ceasefire period is fragile and requires great caution,” he added, stressing that, while Cambodia claims it was not deliberate, the authorities must determine how the incident occurred and ensure it does not happen again—especially by showing responsibility through an apology.
He said the Thai military would take action within the framework of the GBC meeting’s outcome, while the Regional Border Committee would respond accordingly. If necessary, the two defence ministers would have to hold further talks, Sihasak added.