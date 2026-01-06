NSC chief awaits PM’s green light to assess latest border attack

Chatchai said the NSC had yet to investigate the incident in detail and would need to convene a meeting to assess the situation before he could say whether the joint agreement should be suspended.

He added that Anutin had not yet signalled for the NSC to hold a meeting on the incident.

Chatchchai said he would first wait to see whether the caretaker Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Tuesday discussed the issue.

Asked whether the NSC would change its policy towards Cambodia after the latest incident, Chatchai said the framework of the joint statement remained in place for now.

