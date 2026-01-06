Second Army Area orders heightened vigilance after border attack

The Second Army Area on Tuesday ordered troops guarding the border to step up security and exercise greater caution after a soldier was injured by a mortar round fired from Cambodia earlier in the morning.

In a statement, the Second Army Area expressed concern for the injured soldier and instructed all units along the Thai-Cambodian border to observe security measures strictly for their own safety and public safety.

The Second Army Area said it received a report from its Suranaree Force that Sgt Maj 1st Class Pratya Pilachai suffered a shrapnel injury to his right arm. Pratya is the commander of a rifle platoon in Infantry Company 6021.