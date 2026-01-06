Second Army Area orders heightened vigilance after border attack

The Second Army Area on Tuesday ordered troops guarding the border to step up security and exercise greater caution after a soldier was injured by a mortar round fired from Cambodia earlier in the morning.
In a statement, the Second Army Area expressed concern for the injured soldier and instructed all units along the Thai-Cambodian border to observe security measures strictly for their own safety and public safety.
The Second Army Area said it received a report from its Suranaree Force that Sgt Maj 1st Class Pratya Pilachai suffered a shrapnel injury to his right arm. Pratya is the commander of a rifle platoon in Infantry Company 6021.
The mortar round landed on Hill 469 in tambon Dom Pradit, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, near the Chong Bok pass.
The Second Army Area said Pratya was not in critical condition. He was given first aid by a medic and rushed to Tambon Kut Chiang Mun Hospital before being transferred to Nam Yuen Hospital.
The Second Army Area said it was checking why the mortar round was fired from the Cambodian side so that an appropriate response could be considered.