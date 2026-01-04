Second Army Area showcases ‘Protect Sam Tae’ operation footage

SUNDAY, JANUARY 04, 2026

The clip highlights Task Force Cavalry Battalion 614’s role in holding ground and blocking manoeuvres in the Kantharalak theatre.

  • Thailand's Second Army Area released video footage of a mission named "Operation Protect Sam Tae" in the Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket.
  • The operation's strategic goal was to prevent Cambodian armored and tank units from outflanking critical Thai positions around Phu Phi, Sattasom, and Preah Vihear.
  • The mission involved intense fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces, with Task Force Cavalry Battalion 614 successfully holding the area.
  • The army described Sam Tae as a key "honour ground" and a symbol of sacrifice and pride for the Thai soldiers involved.

Thailand’s Second Army Area on Sunday (January 4) released video footage of a mission dubbed “Operation Protect Sam Tae”, describing Sam Tae in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, as a key “honour ground” on the left flank of the Kantharalak theatre of operations.

The army said fighting in the Sam Tae area was intense and decisive, involving armoured and tank units from Thailand and Cambodia amid constant pressure from direct-fire weapons and supporting fire.

It said the mission, described as making Sam Tae an iron shield, was aimed at preventing the opposing side from using armoured forces and tanks to outflank critical positions around Phu Phi, Sattasom and Preah Vihear.

The security of the left flank, it added, was a condition for success across the wider theatre, and Sam Tae held that line.

The army credited the outcome to the “knights of the battlefield” from Task Force Cavalry Battalion 614, citing discipline, courage and teamwork.

Despite the strain of combat, it said the unit maintained control of the area, blocked flanking manoeuvres and protected fellow troops.

Sam Tae, the army said, was not merely a place name but a symbol of sacrifice and pride for Thai soldiers, an honour it said would be remembered in the name of Task Force Cavalry Battalion 614.

Second Army Area showcases ‘Protect Sam Tae’ operation footage

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy