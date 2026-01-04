Second Army Area showcases ‘Protect Sam Tae’ operation footage

The army said fighting in the Sam Tae area was intense and decisive, involving armoured and tank units from Thailand and Cambodia amid constant pressure from direct-fire weapons and supporting fire.

It said the mission, described as making Sam Tae an iron shield, was aimed at preventing the opposing side from using armoured forces and tanks to outflank critical positions around Phu Phi, Sattasom and Preah Vihear.

The security of the left flank, it added, was a condition for success across the wider theatre, and Sam Tae held that line.

The army credited the outcome to the “knights of the battlefield” from Task Force Cavalry Battalion 614, citing discipline, courage and teamwork.