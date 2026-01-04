Army rebuts Cambodia protest, insists actions stay within Thai territory

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, issued a clarification on Sunday (January 4) after Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a note of protest accusing Thailand of occupying areas it said were located in Cambodian territory across four provinces.

He said Thailand “confirms it has not occupied any area within Cambodia’s borders”, adding that all areas currently under Thai control as part of efforts to organise and regulate the area “are within Thailand’s territory”.