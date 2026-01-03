Cambodia protests Thailand over alleged ceasefire breaches

5. It is important to highlight that Cambodia and Thailand have an international land border delimited by the maps produced, pursuant to the 1904 Convention and 1907 treaty. The Joint Boundary Commissions (JBC) of Cambodia and Thailand have been set up to define the boundary line between the border pillars already installed. The JBC-Cambodia has also lodged a formal written protest to its Thai counterpart against the violations of Cambodian territory and the mandate of the JBC by Thai armed forces, while both sides have made significant progress on the demarcation work, most recently in line with the Agreed Minutes of the Special JBC Meeting of 22 October 2025.

6. The Royal Government of Cambodia emphasises that the continuing presence and control of Cambodian territory exercised by Thai military forces, in some areas even beyond Thailand’s opinion boundary line, constitute an unlawful and continuing occupation, wholly lacking any legal basis under international law. This occupation, having been brought about and sustained through the threat and use of force, is contrary to the fundamental and peremptory principle of international law prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force. Any territorial control, administrative acts or purported authority exercised as a result of such conduct are without legal effect and incapable of generating rights.

7. The actions of Thai armed forces directly contradict Thailand's commitments to peaceful dispute settlement under the Ceasefire Agreement of 28 July 2025, the General Border Committee Agreed Minutes of 7 August, 10 September, and 23 October 2025, the Joint Declaration on Peace and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes signed on 26 October 2025 and the Joint Statement of the Special GBC Meeting of 27 December 2025, which collectively affirm the obligation of both sides to refrain from unilateral measures and to resolve outstanding matters strictly through peaceful means in accordance with international law.

8. The dismantling of civilian structures by Thai armed forces stands in stark contrast to the significant progress achieved by the Joint Boundary Commission, in particular at the border segments between Boundary Pillars 52-59 and 42-47, raising serious concerns that Thailand is attempting to prejudice ongoing boundary demarcation efforts by creating a fait accompli on the ground.

9. In light of the above, Cambodia demands that Thailand:

(a) immediately ceases all hostile military activities along the Cambodia-Thailand border and within Cambodian territory;

(b) withdraws all Thai military personnel and equipment from the territory of the Kingdom of Cambodia to positions fully consistent with the legally established boundary;

(c) respects the mandate of the Joint Boundary Commissions of the two countries to demarcate the boundary based on existing agreements and international law;

(d) complies in good faith with the terms and spirit of the Ceasefire Agreement of 28 July 2025, the Joint Declaration on peace and peaceful settlement of disputes between Cambodia and Thailand signed in Kuala Lumpur on 26 October 2025, the Joint Statement of the Special GBC Meeting of 27 December 2025.

10. The Royal Government of Cambodia reaffirms its consistent and unwavering commitment to seeking an amicable resolution to all boundary disputes with Thailand, as with all its neighbours through peaceful means, in accordance with international law, while remaining resolute in upholding its principled position that borders must not be changed by force.

11. Cambodia hopes that the international community encourages Thailand settle the border disputes in accordance with international law and its obligations under the existing treaties and agreements.

Phnom Penh, 2 January 2026