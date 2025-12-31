Thai Army rejects Cambodia’s chemical weapons, cluster munitions claims

The Royal Thai Army on Wednesday rejected allegations by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) that Thai forces used chemical weapons and cluster munitions, insisting the claims are distorted and should be based on verifiable facts. It said, by contrast, Thai civilians have been affected by Cambodian attacks.
CMAC earlier issued a statement claiming that during two rounds of Cambodia–Thailand fighting in 2025, the Thai military used multiple types of munitions against Cambodian territory, including aerial bombs, cluster munitions, toxic smoke (chemical agents), all types of artillery shells, and large quantities of medium- and small-sized explosives. CMAC alleged the attacks targeted not only combat zones and military positions but also civilian sites such as schools, hospitals, religious sites, communities and agricultural areas.
But on Wednesday, December 31, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, issued a response addressing CMAC’s claims:
The Army insisted that Thailand’s use of force has strictly complied with tactical principles and international humanitarian law. It said operations were directed only at necessary military targets, with tight control over direction, range and effects, and were not carried out in an indiscriminate manner or without target selection. It added that this was not a situation that should cause public alarm.
Cluster munitions and chemical weapons
The Army said it had not used any chemical weapons or toxic agents, and described repeated attempts to link Thailand to banned weapons as a distortion of facts. Regarding claims about cluster munitions, it said Thai operations did not leave behind unexploded ordnance that would endanger civilians, as alleged.
Unexploded ordnance in civilian areas
The Army said the clearest current fact was the discovery of large amounts of unexploded ordnance and residual ammunition in civilian areas on the Thai side of the border, including communities, homes, religious sites, schools, hospitals and agricultural areas—describing this as the result of Cambodian actions. It said public safety should begin with acknowledging facts and taking responsibility for real impacts, rather than blaming others or presenting distorted information to the public.
Winthai said Thai military operations have been conducted based on facts on the ground, operational necessity and strict adherence to international humanitarian law, with the highest priority placed on civilian safety and the protection of civilian areas. He warned that incomplete or distorted information not only fails to reflect realities on the ground but also risks misleading the public, undermining long-term safety and stability.
He added that the Army was calling on all parties to rely on verifiable facts and to help reduce the spread of inaccurate information that could affect people on both sides.