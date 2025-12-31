Thai Army rejects Cambodia’s chemical weapons, cluster munitions claims

Cluster munitions and chemical weapons

The Army said it had not used any chemical weapons or toxic agents, and described repeated attempts to link Thailand to banned weapons as a distortion of facts. Regarding claims about cluster munitions, it said Thai operations did not leave behind unexploded ordnance that would endanger civilians, as alleged.

Unexploded ordnance in civilian areas

The Army said the clearest current fact was the discovery of large amounts of unexploded ordnance and residual ammunition in civilian areas on the Thai side of the border, including communities, homes, religious sites, schools, hospitals and agricultural areas—describing this as the result of Cambodian actions. It said public safety should begin with acknowledging facts and taking responsibility for real impacts, rather than blaming others or presenting distorted information to the public.

Winthai said Thai military operations have been conducted based on facts on the ground, operational necessity and strict adherence to international humanitarian law, with the highest priority placed on civilian safety and the protection of civilian areas. He warned that incomplete or distorted information not only fails to reflect realities on the ground but also risks misleading the public, undermining long-term safety and stability.

He added that the Army was calling on all parties to rely on verifiable facts and to help reduce the spread of inaccurate information that could affect people on both sides.

