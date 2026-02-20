Thailand suspends public firearm carry licences for one year

Thailand has temporarily suspended the issuing of licences to carry firearms in public, following a new order published in the Royal Gazette.

The Royal Gazette website published an order from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry on February 19, 2026.

The order, signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, bans authorities from issuing firearm carry licences (Por. 12) for the time being.

The order says the move is necessary because firearms have been carried in public and used to commit violent acts, causing harm to lives, bodies and property and creating fear among the public.