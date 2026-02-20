TAT promotes ‘instant happiness in Thailand’ under value over volume

Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the domestic market is preparing to drive Thai tourism in 2026 by building on the “Suk Thuntee Tee Tiew Thai” (Instant happiness in Thailand) campaign, aiming to deliver happiness to travellers as soon as they set off.

TAT will continue communicating and stimulating domestic travel by delivering experiences that meet both physical and mental needs through “holistic travel”, where trips help recharge life across body, mind and emotions.

This will go hand in hand with responsible tourism and a strong focus on sustainability, encouraging spending on sustainable tourism products and services, such as the Thailand Tourism Awards and CF-Hotels, to attract quality travellers and move towards positioning Thailand as a premium destination.