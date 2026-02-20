TAT promotes ‘instant happiness in Thailand’ under value over volume

Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the domestic market is preparing to drive Thai tourism in 2026 by building on the “Suk Thuntee Tee Tiew Thai” (Instant happiness in Thailand) campaign, aiming to deliver happiness to travellers as soon as they set off.
TAT will continue communicating and stimulating domestic travel by delivering experiences that meet both physical and mental needs through “holistic travel”, where trips help recharge life across body, mind and emotions.
This will go hand in hand with responsible tourism and a strong focus on sustainability, encouraging spending on sustainable tourism products and services, such as the Thailand Tourism Awards and CF-Hotels, to attract quality travellers and move towards positioning Thailand as a premium destination.
TAT has also launched the Susperience Live for Tomorrow project to elevate the meaning of “happiness” and place deeper, clearer emphasis on “sustainability”, under the concept “Giving: Gift of Earth”.
The initiative aims to pass on more meaningful happiness by helping people feel fulfilled and restore value to themselves, society and the environment, while creating balance and sustainability in every journey.
The project will be extended by creating buzz and engagement through three marketing and sales-promotion activities (February–June 2026):
“This year, TAT has worked with partners in the tourism industry and operators that meet sustainability standards at both national and international levels, as well as creators, to co-create and convey stories of ‘happiness you can truly experience’,” Apichai said.
“We are linking balanced living through people, relaxation, luxury and sustainable tourism, to share travel experiences and values and inspire travellers to seek moments of happiness in their own way.”
TAT’s Domestic Marketing division expects the campaign to stimulate domestic travel and generate more than 25 million baht in tourism revenue in total, helping distribute income to grassroots communities in a balanced and sustainable manner.