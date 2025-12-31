Cambodia denies Thai drone incursions

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha has denied that Cambodia breached ceasefire conditions by sending multiple drones into Thai territory, according to Thailand’s Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation.

The centre said Tea had sent a letter in response to a protest letter from Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, which said multiple drones were spotted intruding into Thai border areas.

It quoted Tea as denying any drone flights into Thai airspace and insisting Cambodia was strictly observing the ceasefire conditions agreed at the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held from December 24–27, 2025.