Cambodia denies Thai drone incursions

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha has denied that Cambodia breached ceasefire conditions by sending multiple drones into Thai territory, according to Thailand’s Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation.
The centre said Tea had sent a letter in response to a protest letter from Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, which said multiple drones were spotted intruding into Thai border areas.
It quoted Tea as denying any drone flights into Thai airspace and insisting Cambodia was strictly observing the ceasefire conditions agreed at the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held from December 24–27, 2025.
Tea said the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence had issued an order prohibiting drone flights, and that the ministry had coordinated with border officials to control drone use.
The Joint Press Centre also quoted Tea as saying Cambodia had detected drones violating Cambodian airspace as well.
Tea called on Thailand to investigate the drones that entered Cambodian airspace to prevent misunderstandings and to preserve the atmosphere needed to uphold the ceasefire as jointly agreed.
He said both sides should maintain the ceasefire in pursuit of sustainable peace, so that Thailand–Cambodia relations can be restored.