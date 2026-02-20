CCIB arrests Ukrainian woman in Phuket over US$340m Ponzi scheme extradition case

CCIB officers and local police executed a court-issued search warrant at a condominium in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. The search led to the suspect’s arrest and the seizure of multiple items, including mobile phones, computer equipment, a laptop, an iPad, and several important documents.

The suspect has denied all charges and said she will give testimony in court.

Police then escorted her to meet a prosecutor at the International Affairs Department, Office of the Attorney General, with US security and law-enforcement agencies—including the FBI, HSI and the USSS—observing. Authorities said the process is being handled through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) framework, before proceeding with the formal extradition request under the law.