CCIB busted two major online gambling rings in Bangkok, worth 11 billion baht

In the first case, authorities investigated the gambling website hydra888f.com, which had more than 18,000 members and an annual transaction volume of 11.52 billion baht. Based on the gathered evidence, arrest warrants were issued for nine suspects.

Police conducted a raid at a condominium in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, leading to the arrest of two key financial operators and three individuals involved in mule accounts. During the operation, authorities seized assets worth approximately 10 million baht, including cash, bank passbooks, ATM cards, mobile phones, laptops, cash-counting machines, and three vehicles.

Additionally, the court approved arrest warrants for two Thai individuals identified as the masterminds behind the operation. Law enforcement is now working to track them down while expanding the investigation into the network’s broader connections.

The second case stemmed from an earlier arrest of individuals involved in withdrawing funds linked to the gambling website PgSlot99, which had an annual turnover of over ฿500 million.

At the end of January 2025, authorities arrested a suspect responsible for handling withdrawals and seized large sums of cash and gold. Further investigations identified Krisada, 26, as the site’s administrator, responsible for managing finances and recruiting mule accounts. With court approval, police arrested him at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. A search of his residence led to the seizure of 56 bank passbooks, 40 ATM cards, two mobile phones, and a computer.