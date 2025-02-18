CCIB busted two major online gambling rings in Bangkok, worth 11 billion baht

In the first case, authorities investigated the gambling website hydra888f.com, which had more than 18,000 members and an annual transaction volume of 11.52 billion baht. Based on the gathered evidence, arrest warrants were issued for nine suspects.
Police conducted a raid at a condominium in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, leading to the arrest of two key financial operators and three individuals involved in mule accounts. During the operation, authorities seized assets worth approximately 10 million baht, including cash, bank passbooks, ATM cards, mobile phones, laptops, cash-counting machines, and three vehicles.
Additionally, the court approved arrest warrants for two Thai individuals identified as the masterminds behind the operation. Law enforcement is now working to track them down while expanding the investigation into the network’s broader connections.
The second case stemmed from an earlier arrest of individuals involved in withdrawing funds linked to the gambling website PgSlot99, which had an annual turnover of over ฿500 million.
At the end of January 2025, authorities arrested a suspect responsible for handling withdrawals and seized large sums of cash and gold. Further investigations identified Krisada, 26, as the site’s administrator, responsible for managing finances and recruiting mule accounts. With court approval, police arrested him at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. A search of his residence led to the seizure of 56 bank passbooks, 40 ATM cards, two mobile phones, and a computer.
During questioning, the suspect admitted to working in online gambling for over five years. Initially, he operated from Myawaddy, Myanmar, before relocating to Poipet, Cambodia, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later returned to Thailand to oversee financial operations, including laundering gambling proceeds by funneling funds through multiple mule accounts.
He also disclosed that the gambling network employed a scheme where insiders manipulated slot games to ensure customers had no chance of winning. For his role, he received a salary of 30,000 baht per month, with additional incentives for recruiting mule accounts.
Pol Lt-Gen Trirong Phiewphan, chief of the CCIB, stated that the Bank of Thailand is tightening regulations to prevent the opening of mule accounts and enhance mobile banking KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has also mandated stricter identity verification for mobile phone users, including foreigners.
Regarding online gambling networks shifting operations to Poipet, Cambodia, Thailand’s national police chief has issued clear directives to block the movement of electronic equipment and personnel, preventing illegal gambling operators from re-establishing their businesses across the border.
Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced the results of a major crackdown on a Chinese money laundering network after authorities raided 20 locations.
The operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects, including six Thai nationals and four Chinese nationals. Arrests took place in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Samut Songkhram.
Police revealed that in late February 2024, victims seeking part-time jobs found social media posts offering home-based work, such as packing products. After contacting the advertiser, they were initially recruited for online tasks like liking and following social media accounts. As they received real payments, they trusted the scheme.
Later, the scammers persuaded victims to invest money in "special activities," promising returns of 30%-50%. Initially, victims received payouts, but over time, they were encouraged to invest more. Eventually, they were unable to withdraw funds, with scammers blaming them for not following procedures. Realizing they were deceived, victims reported the fraud to the police.
Investigations uncovered a sophisticated operation involving both Thai and foreign individuals. Money was transferred through various bank accounts, converted to cash, and withdrawn. Authorities identified about 60 victims, with estimated damages exceeding 10 million baht.
Police obtained arrest warrants for 32 individuals, categorized as follows:
10 Thai nationals acting as mule account holders
2 Chinese nationals running call center scams
20 individuals involved in money laundering (1 Thai, 14 Chinese, and 5 South Koreans)
From February 11-14, 2025, police launched "Operation Grey Dragon," raiding 20 locations across eight provinces, including Bangkok (7 sites), Chiang Mai (5), Samut Prakan (3), Sa Kaeo (1), Prachinburi (1), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1), Samut Sakhon (1), and Samut Songkhram (1).
Ten suspects were arrested, including five members laundering money for call-centre scams and five mule account holders. Authorities seized 210 assets worth over 14 million baht, including computers, mobile phones, bank books, vehicles, cash, land deeds, luxury watches, and designer bags.
The operation also uncovered high-end properties purchased with laundered money, including luxury homes, condominiums, and valuable items such as luxury watches and branded accessories worth over 440 million baht.
During interrogation, the prime suspect, Achara, a 27-year-old Thai national, denied all charges but admitted to facilitating money laundering. She previously worked as a tour guide and interpreter for Chinese clients. In 2023, she met her Chinese boyfriend and started receiving digital currencies from "grey Chinese" clients who needed Thai cash. She converted these into Thai baht, earning a 0.03%-0.05% commission per transaction.
Her boyfriend coordinated transactions, while Achara and her network received digital assets and sold them via peer-to-peer exchanges. Small transactions were transferred through their accounts, while large sums were withdrawn in cash and delivered as instructed. The operation, active since 2023, enabled Chinese criminals to access illicit funds in Thailand.
Financial tracking revealed transactions involving 187 million USDT (approximately 6.5 billion baht), with 2.9 billion baht converted into cash. Funds were also used to purchase real estate, which is now under legal investigation.
Four additional Chinese suspects denied all charges but admitted to converting digital assets into cash for clients.
Police also found links to shell companies used to purchase Thai properties. Thai nationals were listed as nominees to acquire homes, but control was later transferred to Chinese individuals. Most of these companies had no real business activity.
Authorities are expanding their investigation, seizing additional assets, and prosecuting all involved.
Preliminary findings indicate that illicit funds were funnelled through 10 real estate companies in Bangkok’s Bang Na, Ekkamai, and Thonburi areas. These firms were fronted by Thai nominees but managed by Chinese nationals.