International economist Dr Ath Pisalvanich warns Thailand must form a full government by 8 March or risk losing vital trade concessions to the US.

Thailand must urgently join the "Board of Peace" and stabilise its domestic politics to avoid being sidelined in crucial trade negotiations with the United States, a leading international economist has warned.

Associate Professor Dr Ath Pisalvanich cautioned that Thailand’s current caretaker status is stalling high-stakes dialogue with the Trump administration.

While regional neighbours such as Indonesia and Vietnam have already secured significant trade milestones, Thailand’s lack of a fully empowered government threatens its competitive edge in the American market.

The Regional Race

The warning follows a recent breakthrough in Washington, where Indonesia signed a new trade agreement during a Board of Peace summit on 19 February.

With Vietnam, Cambodia, and India also making headway, and Malaysia and Singapore expected to follow suit, Dr Ath suggests Thailand is fast approaching a strategic disadvantage.