Mortar hits Hill 469 at Chong Bok, one Thai soldier injured; probe under way

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp said on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) that an investigation is under way after a mortar round was fired into Hill 469 near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, at 7.25am.
The incident left one soldier injured, with shrapnel wounds to his right arm, Weerayuth said. He added that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.
The Second Army Area later released the name of the injured soldier: Sergeant Major Pratchaya Pilachai, a platoon commander of the 1st Rifle Platoon, Company R.6021, who was hit by shrapnel from a mortar round and suffered an injury to his right arm.
He was immediately taken to a field hospital in the area. His condition was classified as a “green case”, and is not life-threatening.