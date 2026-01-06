Mortar hits Hill 469 at Chong Bok, one Thai soldier injured; probe under way

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp said on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) that an investigation is under way after a mortar round was fired into Hill 469 near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, at 7.25am.

The incident left one soldier injured, with shrapnel wounds to his right arm, Weerayuth said. He added that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.