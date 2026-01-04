Foreign Ministry ready to evacuate Thais in Venezuela, calls for peaceful resolution

The Thai Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged the United States to practise what it preaches, saying Washington should pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Venezuela. The ministry added that it is ready to assist and evacuate Thais in the South American nation if necessary.
The ministry issued a statement on the US–Venezuela situation a day after a dramatic US military intervention on Saturday.
US forces carried out strikes on strategic targets in and around Caracas, including military installations such as Fort Tiuna and La Carlota airbase. President Donald Trump later announced on Saturday that US forces had captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Maduro was transported to the United States, reportedly to New York, to face narco-terrorism and corruption charges filed in the Southern District of New York.
“Thailand has been closely monitoring developments in Venezuela and calls on all parties concerned to resolve the conflict through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law. It urges restraint to prevent any escalation of violence, with priority given to the protection of civilians and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people,” the ministry said.
It added that the Thai embassy in Lima, Peru, which is also responsible for Venezuelan affairs, has been in close contact with Thais in Venezuela and is ready to provide any necessary assistance.
The ministry also advised Thais to postpone any planned travel to Venezuela for the time being.
During previous Thai–Cambodian border tensions, the US government repeatedly called on both sides — particularly Thailand — to cease fire and resolve the conflict through talks rather than military operations.
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who was ordered by the Supreme Tribunal to assume the presidency, called for a “national mobilisation” to defeat what she described as “imperialist aggression”. The US strike, which reportedly lasted less than 30 minutes, focused on paralysing the Venezuelan military’s ability to respond.