Northeast turns sharply colder under a cold air mass; Bangkok faces strong winds

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Fairly strong cold air mass is spreading over upper Thailand, bringing colder, windier mornings and drier conditions, while lower South is set for heavier rain and rough seas.

  • A strong cold air mass from China is spreading across upper Thailand, causing temperatures to fall.
  • The Northeast region will see the sharpest drop, with temperatures falling by 3–5°C to a minimum of 9°C.
  • Bangkok will experience cool weather with strong winds, and its temperature is expected to drop by 1–3°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday (December 6) that a fairly strong cold air mass is spreading across upper Thailand.

Temperatures in the North and Northeast are expected to drop sharply by 5°C, with the minimum falling to 9°C. Bangkok will also be cold, with strong winds.

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will become colder.

The North, Northeast and Central regions will be cool to cold, while the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

This is due to another fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China, which has already extended over upper Vietnam and is expected to cover upper Thailand on Tuesday.

People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry, windy conditions.

In the lower South, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as the stronger northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves of 2–3 metres, and above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The upper Gulf will see waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore.

Residents along the lower eastern coast of the South should also be cautious of waves washing ashore during this period.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (December 6) to 6am Wednesday (December 7)

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h

Northern Region

  • Cool to cold. Temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 11–16°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–31°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold. Minimum temperature: 2–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–25 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Cold with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 3–5°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 9–14°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27–31°C
  • On mountain peaks: cold to very cold. Minimum temperature: 6–10°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Central Region

  • Cool to cold with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 15–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 20–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1–2 metres; about 2 metres offshore

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Upper part of the region: cool in the morning.
  • Lower part of the region: thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves about 2 metres; about 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h; sea waves 2–3 metres; above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 20–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1–2 metres; about 2 metres offshore
