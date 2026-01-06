Northeast turns sharply colder under a cold air mass; Bangkok faces strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday (December 6) that a fairly strong cold air mass is spreading across upper Thailand.

Temperatures in the North and Northeast are expected to drop sharply by 5°C, with the minimum falling to 9°C. Bangkok will also be cold, with strong winds.

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will become colder.

The North, Northeast and Central regions will be cool to cold, while the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

This is due to another fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China, which has already extended over upper Vietnam and is expected to cover upper Thailand on Tuesday.

People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry, windy conditions.