Northeast turns sharply colder under a cold air mass; Bangkok faces strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday (December 6) that a fairly strong cold air mass is spreading across upper Thailand.
Temperatures in the North and Northeast are expected to drop sharply by 5°C, with the minimum falling to 9°C. Bangkok will also be cold, with strong winds.
Upper Thailand will become colder.
The North, Northeast and Central regions will be cool to cold, while the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
This is due to another fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China, which has already extended over upper Vietnam and is expected to cover upper Thailand on Tuesday.
People are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry, windy conditions.
In the lower South, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as the stronger northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly rough, with waves of 2–3 metres, and above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
The upper Gulf will see waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore.
Residents along the lower eastern coast of the South should also be cautious of waves washing ashore during this period.
