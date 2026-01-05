DASTA unveils nine-route “THE SOUL OF THAILAND” drive for sustainable tourism

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organisation), or DASTA, has launched the “THE SOUL OF THAILAND” campaign, inviting visitors to experience the spirit of Thai identity through nine travel routes across nine designated areas for sustainable tourism.

The campaign aims to encourage both Thai and international tourists to better understand local cultural capital, while helping to spread tourism income more widely to secondary cities.

Nine travel routes to experience the spirit of Thailand

COLORS OF CHIANG RAI

Chiang Rai, a creative city full of Lanna colour, offers a chance to explore Lanna ways of life by engaging with ethnic communities amid surrounding nature, alongside adventures through landscapes shaped by geology and mountain legends.

NAN SLOW LIFE

Nan celebrates the charm of a slower pace of living.

Visitors can unwind in a peaceful, uncomplicated town surrounded by nature, rich in arts, culture and beautiful historic sites centuries old, then savour the simple pleasure of a good cup of coffee in Nan.