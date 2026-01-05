DDC urges vigilance as US measles outbreak grows, warns travellers

MONDAY, JANUARY 05, 2026

Measles infections in Thailand have declined compared with last year, but people returning from outbreak areas are urged to monitor for fever and rash and seek medical advice promptly.

  • Thailand's Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging public vigilance due to a significant measles outbreak in the United States, which has exceeded 2,000 cases.
  • The warning is specifically aimed at travelers, as infections have been detected at major US airports, and the virus can remain airborne for up to two hours.
  • Travelers returning from areas with measles outbreaks are advised to monitor for symptoms like high fever and a rash and to seek prompt medical care if they appear, informing the doctor of their travel history.
  • The DDC emphasizes that measles is preventable through vaccination and also recommends maintaining good hygiene, such as wearing masks in crowded places and frequent hand washing.

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Monday (January 5), the measles situation in Thailand showed a trend of fewer confirmed cases in January–November 2025 than in 2024.

Epidemiology Division data, based on surveillance of rash-and-fever patients and suspected measles/rubella cases using information from the eradication programme database, showed that between January 1 and November 30, 2025, there were 2,126 reported rash-and-fever cases or suspected measles/rubella cases.

Of these, 486 were laboratory-confirmed cases, and 79 had an epidemiological link to measles.

This represented an illness rate of 0.86 per 100,000 population, with no deaths reported.

For 2025, the measles trend declined.

Most cases (63%) occurred across multiple provinces outside the four southern border provinces, which had been the main outbreak area in 2024.

Cases were also reported in provinces that had not recorded cases in 2024: Krabi, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Rai, Trat, Tak, Bueng Kan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Sa Kaeo, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Ang Thong.

Dr Montien added that the United States was concerned about wider measles transmission after infections were detected at two major airports during the New Year period.

He said the virus spreads easily through the air and can remain in the environment for up to two hours, amid a significant resurgence in the US, with cumulative cases exceeding 2,000, linked to lower vaccination rates.

He urged the public to stay aware but not alarmed, stressing that measles can be prevented with vaccines that most people have already received.

He advised maintaining good hygiene and, for anyone experiencing a high fever with a rash after travelling from an area with reported outbreaks, to seek medical advice promptly.

Measles is a viral infectious disease transmitted through the respiratory tract.

About 10–14 days after exposure, symptoms begin.

In the first 3–4 days, symptoms resemble a common cold but are more severe.

A rash typically appears about 1–2 days later.

Small white spots with red borders (salt-grain-like) may be found on the inside of the cheek opposite the molars.

After about 3–4 days of fever, the rash usually starts behind the ears and along the hairline, then spreads to the face and neck, and down to the trunk, arms, and legs.

Measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in young children and people with weakened immunity.

If symptoms include rapid or difficult breathing, ear pain, pus discharge from the ear, seizures, marked drowsiness, or severe diarrhoea, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Dr Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, added that measles remains an endemic disease that continues to be detected in Thailand.

He said Thailand has not announced any travel ban, and issued the following public prevention advice:

  1. Build immunity: Encourage parents to ensure children receive all required vaccinations. Those who have previously been infected may retain immunity for many decades. The measles vaccine is highly effective and is already included in Thailand’s routine immunisation schedule; completing the course removes the need for concern.
  2. Maintain hygiene: Wear a face mask in crowded places and wash hands frequently to reduce the risk of measles and other respiratory diseases.
  3. Monitor symptoms after travel: If returning from abroad or from an area with a measles outbreak, observe for symptoms. If high fever, cough, red eyes, and a rash occur, seek medical care and inform the doctor of travel history from a high-risk area.
  4. Isolation for measles patients: Measles patients should isolate from others to prevent transmission for at least four days after the rash appears.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy