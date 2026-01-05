DDC urges vigilance as US measles outbreak grows, warns travellers

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Monday (January 5), the measles situation in Thailand showed a trend of fewer confirmed cases in January–November 2025 than in 2024.

Epidemiology Division data, based on surveillance of rash-and-fever patients and suspected measles/rubella cases using information from the eradication programme database, showed that between January 1 and November 30, 2025, there were 2,126 reported rash-and-fever cases or suspected measles/rubella cases.

Of these, 486 were laboratory-confirmed cases, and 79 had an epidemiological link to measles.

This represented an illness rate of 0.86 per 100,000 population, with no deaths reported.

For 2025, the measles trend declined.

Most cases (63%) occurred across multiple provinces outside the four southern border provinces, which had been the main outbreak area in 2024.

Cases were also reported in provinces that had not recorded cases in 2024: Krabi, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Rai, Trat, Tak, Bueng Kan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Sa Kaeo, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Ang Thong.

Dr Montien added that the United States was concerned about wider measles transmission after infections were detected at two major airports during the New Year period.