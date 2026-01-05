DDC urges vigilance as US measles outbreak grows, warns travellers

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Monday (January 5), the measles situation in Thailand showed a trend of fewer confirmed cases in January–November 2025 than in 2024.
Epidemiology Division data, based on surveillance of rash-and-fever patients and suspected measles/rubella cases using information from the eradication programme database, showed that between January 1 and November 30, 2025, there were 2,126 reported rash-and-fever cases or suspected measles/rubella cases.
Of these, 486 were laboratory-confirmed cases, and 79 had an epidemiological link to measles.
This represented an illness rate of 0.86 per 100,000 population, with no deaths reported.
For 2025, the measles trend declined.
Most cases (63%) occurred across multiple provinces outside the four southern border provinces, which had been the main outbreak area in 2024.
Cases were also reported in provinces that had not recorded cases in 2024: Krabi, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Rai, Trat, Tak, Bueng Kan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Sa Kaeo, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Ang Thong.
Dr Montien added that the United States was concerned about wider measles transmission after infections were detected at two major airports during the New Year period.
He said the virus spreads easily through the air and can remain in the environment for up to two hours, amid a significant resurgence in the US, with cumulative cases exceeding 2,000, linked to lower vaccination rates.
He urged the public to stay aware but not alarmed, stressing that measles can be prevented with vaccines that most people have already received.
He advised maintaining good hygiene and, for anyone experiencing a high fever with a rash after travelling from an area with reported outbreaks, to seek medical advice promptly.
Measles is a viral infectious disease transmitted through the respiratory tract.
About 10–14 days after exposure, symptoms begin.
In the first 3–4 days, symptoms resemble a common cold but are more severe.
A rash typically appears about 1–2 days later.
Small white spots with red borders (salt-grain-like) may be found on the inside of the cheek opposite the molars.
After about 3–4 days of fever, the rash usually starts behind the ears and along the hairline, then spreads to the face and neck, and down to the trunk, arms, and legs.
Measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in young children and people with weakened immunity.
If symptoms include rapid or difficult breathing, ear pain, pus discharge from the ear, seizures, marked drowsiness, or severe diarrhoea, medical attention should be sought immediately.
Dr Direk Khampaen, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, added that measles remains an endemic disease that continues to be detected in Thailand.
He said Thailand has not announced any travel ban, and issued the following public prevention advice: