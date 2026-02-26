State Audit Office launches first-ever audit of Thai PBS after three straight years of losses

Thai PBS is facing a major storm over its use of so-called “sin tax” funds worth up to THB2 billion a year. The State Audit Office (SAO) has decided to set up an audit team after receiving complaints alleging a lack of transparency in budget management, alongside growing questions over whether the tax money is being spent value-for-money.

In a media landscape being heavily disrupted, the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS) is funded by an earmarked levy from excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco—often referred to as a “sin tax”—of no more than THB2,000 million per year.

However, a review of the past three years of financial statements—2022-2024—which were reported in detail to the House of Representatives and the Senate, points to budget management that includes rising expenditure items.

The notes to the financial statements, under “General information”, for the year ended December 31, 2024, state that Thai PBS is a juristic person acting as a public media organisation for radio broadcasting and television. It is a state agency that is neither a government department nor a state enterprise under the law on budgetary procedures. It operates under its own capital, assets and income. Thai PBS was established on January 15, 2008, under the Thai Public Broadcasting Service Act, B.E. 2551 (2008), as Thailand’s first non-profit public media organisation.