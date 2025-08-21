ACT slams integrity and transparency award for SAO, urges NACC review

The statement, issued on Thursday, came after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) awarded the Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) for fiscal year 2025 to the SAO.

According to ACT, the public in Thailand and the international community have not forgotten the image of the SAO building collapsing entirely during the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on March 28.

“The footage and subsequent investigation all pointed to corruption, which has already led to legal punishments for some individuals,” the statement said.