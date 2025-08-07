Prosecutors charge Premchai and 17 others over SAO building collapse

Due to the complexity of the case and the large volume of evidence, Criminal Division 8 established a working committee to review the details. Following thorough examination, investigators have recommended charges against 23 individuals and corporate entities involved in the construction. The charges include professional misconduct in the design, control, and construction of the building, which failed to adhere to established safety protocols, resulting in the deaths of others.

The defendants also face charges of document forgery and using forged documents under the Penal Code, Sections 33, 91, 227, 238, 264, and 268.

In particular, defendants numbered 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 are being charged with conspiracy to forge documents and use forged documents, along with violations of the Building Control Act of 1979, the Public Procurement and Asset Management Act of 2017, and relevant regulations.

The defendants in the office building collapse case include:

For-Rum Architect Co., Ltd. (Defendant 1)

Mainhart (Thailand) Co., Ltd., represented by Teera Wattanasap and Chen Yao Hui (Defendant 4)

PN Synchronise Co., Ltd., represented by Patiwat Sirithai (Defendant 9)

KP Consultants and Management Co., Ltd., represented by Kritphat Plongkathok (Defendant 11)

W. and Partners Consultants Co., Ltd., represented by Phondech Thedpitakwanit and Pranee Saengalangarn (Defendant 13)

Italian-Thai Development Public Co., Ltd., represented by Premchai Karnasuta and Nitchaporn Charanachit (Defendant 16)

China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., represented by Chuanling Zhang (Defendant 18)

On March 28, 2025, the construction site for the State Audit Office in Bangkok collapsed following a powerful earthquake that originated in Myanmar. The incident tragically resulted in 92 confirmed deaths and 9 injuries, with 4 workers still unaccounted for. At the time of the collapse, the building was 30% complete, and it was the only structure in Thailand affected by the earthquake. The collapse marked one of the deadliest instances of structural failure in Thailand's history.