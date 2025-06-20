DSI submits corruption case files involving bid-rigging in SAO building construction

A team from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led by Pol Maj Yuthana Paedham, Director-General of the DSI, submitted 46 files containing 17,620 documents related to a corruption case involving bid-rigging in the construction of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Friday, June 20, 2025, for further investigation.

The case involves six private sector executives, with evidence also pointing to several government officials, including those in the committees overseeing the project, such as the control committee and the inspection committee.

In total, 76 individuals are implicated in the case, with 70 of them being government officials.

NACC Secretary-General Saroj Phungramphan personally received the case files.

The DSI's investigation has identified three main groups of government officials involved in the allegations: