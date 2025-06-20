DSI submits corruption case files involving bid-rigging in SAO building construction

A team from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led by Pol Maj Yuthana Paedham, Director-General of the DSI, submitted 46 files containing 17,620 documents related to a corruption case involving bid-rigging in the construction of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Friday, June 20, 2025, for further investigation.
The case involves six private sector executives, with evidence also pointing to several government officials, including those in the committees overseeing the project, such as the control committee and the inspection committee.
In total, 76 individuals are implicated in the case, with 70 of them being government officials.
NACC Secretary-General Saroj Phungramphan personally received the case files.
The DSI's investigation has identified three main groups of government officials involved in the allegations:
When asked by reporters whether the current Auditor General, Montien Charoenphol, was involved, Yuthana confirmed that senior officials from the SAO were implicated. The case remains under investigation, and the NACC will continue to verify the facts.
Reports indicate that 76 individuals are involved in the investigation, including 70 government officials from independent organisations. Four high-ranking officials from the SAO are also implicated: Gen. Chanathap Inthamara, Chairman of the State Audit Commission; Pol. Col. Walliphon Rangsasiri, Secretary to Gen. Chanathap; Prajak Boonyang, former Auditor General; and Montien Charoenphol, the current Auditor General. Additionally, six executives from the PKW consortium are also named.
When asked whether the evidence would be enough to pursue legal action against the high-ranking officials, Yuthana explained that the power to investigate and take action lies with the NACC. The DSI’s role is to gather evidence and file complaints against the relevant parties. However, he expressed confidence that the NACC will continue its investigation and verify the facts with all involved parties.
The investigation was triggered by the collapse of the SAO building during an earthquake in March 2025. The building, which was the only one to collapse during the incident, raised suspicions about potential irregularities in the construction process.