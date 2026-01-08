Cold surge hits upper Thailand: temps fall 1-2°C, rough seas in the Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday that a strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing stronger winds and a temperature drop of 1-2°C.
Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North, the Northeast and the upper Central region, while most other areas will be cooler, except the lower South.
The department advised people to look after their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.
In the South, a rather strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with thundershowers forecast in the lower South.
The monsoon is also expected to bring rough seas, with waves in the Gulf reaching 2-3 metres and exceeding 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.
All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea were advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf were told to remain ashore.
People living along the Gulf coast were also warned to watch for inshore surges.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 11-16 °C. Maximum temperature 26-30 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops and isolated frost: minimum temperatures of 2-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Cold with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 8-15 °C. Maximum temperature 25-28 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-10 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
Central: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 14-18 °C. Maximum temperature 27-29 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
East: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-22 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature with scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 17-23 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters, above 2 meters offshore and in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 17-20 °C. Maximum temperature 29-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.