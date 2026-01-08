Cold surge hits upper Thailand: temps fall 1-2°C, rough seas in the Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday that a strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing stronger winds and a temperature drop of 1-2°C.

Cool to cold conditions are expected in the North, the Northeast and the upper Central region, while most other areas will be cooler, except the lower South.

The department advised people to look after their health as temperatures fall, and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and gusty winds.

In the South, a rather strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the region, with thundershowers forecast in the lower South.

The monsoon is also expected to bring rough seas, with waves in the Gulf reaching 2-3 metres and exceeding 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.

All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea were advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf were told to remain ashore.

People living along the Gulf coast were also warned to watch for inshore surges.