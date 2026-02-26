MAMA sales fall as profit drops 17.27% on economic impact

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, or TFMAMA, the producer of “MAMA” instant noodles, reported its operating results for 2568, with total sales revenue of THB27.64 billion, down by THB1.95 billion or 6.61% from the previous year.

Sales from the TFMAMA business alone fell 5.56%, due to pressure from the competitive landscape and market conditions both domestically and internationally.

Net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders stood at THB3.7 billion, down by THB774.19 million or 17.27% from the previous year.

Net profit for the TFMAMA business on a standalone basis was THB3 billion, down 15.84%.

The 2568 performance reflected pressure from slower overseas sales, higher raw material costs, and competition in certain product groups, although the company continued to maintain the strength of its core domestic business and its market leadership across several product categories.

For Thailand’s instant noodle industry in 2568, the total market value was about THB23.12 billion, up 1.5% from the previous year.

This reflected a gradual recovery in purchasing power amid economic uncertainty.

While overall market growth remained limited, competition intensified, particularly through pricing strategies and promotional campaigns to defend market share.

As a result, overall revenue expansion relied on both volume management and shifting the product mix towards higher value-added segments.

“MAMA” nevertheless maintained its market leadership with a 50% market share.