FPO forecasts stronger baht at 31.8 per US dollar in 2026 amid weak dollar and capital inflows

Varothai Kosolpisitkul, International Economic Adviser at the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), revealed the key assumptions underpinning Thailand’s latest economic projections, particularly the outlook for the baht–US dollar exchange rate and the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), both of which are expected to appreciate steadily through 2025 and 2026.

The FPO forecasts the baht to average 32.9 per US dollar in 2025, within a range of 32.4-33.4, marking a 6.8% appreciation from the previous year. This represents a slight upward revision from the July 2025 forecast.

For 2026, the baht is projected to strengthen further, averaging 31.8 per US dollar, within a range of 31.3–32.3, up 3.2% from 2025.

Meanwhile, the NEER — measuring the baht’s value against the currencies of Thailand’s 15 major trading partners — is expected to average 118.8 points in 2025, up 6.3% year-on-year. In 2026, however, it may dip slightly to 118.5 points, a 0.3% decline, due to the strengthening of other major currencies such as the yen and euro.