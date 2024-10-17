FPO rejects claims of oversight in iCon Group’s business structure

The FPO said the company had registered with the Commerce Ministry on June 1, 2019, and did not conduct any business that year, so there were no damages. It also said that when it received the letter from OCPB, it had not received any public complaints about the company.

The FPO said the firm later registered its direct sales and direct marketing businesses with the OCPB on August 2, 2019.

In the statement, the FPO said it had not voiced any opinions because it had no authority to consider the business patterns of any company that wanted to register with the OCPB. It added that it also refrained from opining about the case, because it may have been inaccurate.

The FPO reasoned that its responsibility is to receive public complaints from people affected by businesses that operate their financial schemes unlawfully. It also said that it could reply to questions from other government agencies based on the information provided in the attached documents.