Thai FPO Raises 2025 GDP Forecast to 2.4% on Export Surge and Stimulus Boost

Bangkok eyes strong recovery driven by trade and year-end government spending before exports cause a slowdown in 2026.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Thailand in 2025 to 2.4%, up from an earlier projection of 2.2%.

The improved outlook is primarily attributed to a massive boost from year-end government stimulus policies and a remarkably strong expansion in merchandise exports, which are now expected to grow by a robust 10.0%.

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director of the FPO and spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, announced the revised projection on 30 October 2025, stating that the new forecast falls within a range of 1.9% to 2.9%.

The main catalyst for the upward revision is domestic consumption, which is set to benefit from government measures in the fourth quarter of 2025.

These include schemes such as Khao Khon La Khrueng Plus and Teaw Dee Mee Khuen, alongside the acceleration of budget disbursements. As a result, private consumption is forecast to expand by a healthy 3.0%.

The export sector remains a powerful engine, with the value of goods in US dollars projected to surge by 10.0%.