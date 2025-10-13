Finance Ministry, BoT push for National Credit Guarantee Agency Act

The Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand (BoT) are jointly driving forward the draft National Credit Guarantee Agency Act (NaCGA) to address financing barriers faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improve the efficiency and sustainability of state-backed credit guarantees.

According to a government source, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and the BoT have completed a draft bill in line with the Cabinet resolution on August 13 2024 approving the establishment of NaCGA.

The agency aims to enhance credit guarantee mechanisms, ensure fiscal sustainability, and facilitate access to diverse financial sources for SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs through risk-based pricing.

Currently, Thailand has about 3.2 million SMEs, contributing around 35% of GDP. However, more than 40% of these businesses still struggle to access formal credit due to insufficient collateral, unstable income, and limited credit history. Many are forced to rely on informal lending instead.

While Thailand already operates state-backed credit guarantee schemes, the current structure remains limited in scope and cannot fully meet the diverse needs of businesses.