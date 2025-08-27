MPC concerned over tightened loans for SMEs

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voiced concern that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), already struggling with economic pressures, will find it increasingly difficult to service debts. This, in turn, could lead to tighter lending conditions and a liquidity crunch.

Concerns raised in latest MPC meeting

The concerns were outlined in the report of the MPC’s fourth meeting of the year, held on August 13, with the report released this week.

The meeting highlighted multiple economic risks for SMEs, noting their struggle against cheap imports—mainly from China—higher borrowing costs compared to large corporations, and difficulties in accessing credit.