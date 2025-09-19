Finance Ministry warns 2025 revenue shortfall amid weak economy, auto tax slump

Ten-month revenue collections still fall short of target

Government revenue collection during the first ten months of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 – July 2025) totalled 2.25 trillion baht. This was 1.8% or 40.8 billion baht higher than in the same period last year, yet still 37.6 billion baht, or 1.6%, below the target.

An assessment of the three key tax departments showed that each collected less than its target:

Revenue Department – 1.82 trillion baht, 11.9 billion baht (0.6%) below target.

Excise Department – 446.7 billion baht, 56.3 billion baht (11.2%) below target.

Customs Department – 95.3 billion baht, 6.3 billion baht (6.2%) below target.

State enterprises and other government agencies

On the positive side, state enterprises outperformed expectations, remitting 157 billion baht, which was 17 billion baht (12.2%) above target. Other government agencies also did better than forecast, collecting 151.2 billion baht, exceeding the target by 17.4 billion baht (13%). These contributions helped cushion the overall shortfall.

A senior ministry source expressed confidence that, despite the revenue gap, the Finance Ministry has measures in place to ensure the budget will be closed by September 30, 2025.

The government plans to rely on fiscal tools and sufficient liquidity from the existing treasury balance, avoiding the need for additional borrowing. Currently, the treasury holds 405 billion baht.