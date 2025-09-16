Finance Ministry insists no plan to tax gold bar trading

Foreign media reports that Thailand is considering a tax on online gold bar trading to curb the baht’s appreciation are unfounded, a senior Finance Ministry source told Krungthep Turakij.

The official confirmed there are no plans to introduce such a measure and argued that gold trading is unlikely to be the main factor behind the recent strength of the baht.

Concerns over unusual gold exports to Cambodia were also downplayed. The source said higher export values this year reflect the global surge in gold prices rather than an increase in physical volumes. Cambodia’s weak riel currency, the official added, has led investors to favour stable assets such as gold and US dollars.