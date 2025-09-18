Nominated finance minister warns baht could appreciate too much

Vorapak Tanyawong, who has been nominated as the next finance minister, warned on Thursday that the baht could appreciate too quickly because the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut its central bank’s interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Vorapak, a former chief advisor to former finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira, said the US rate cut would prompt foreign investors to turn towards investing in Thai bonds and the investment markets in Southeast Asia.

Vorapak noted that the Fed had signalled it would cut the rate two more times this year, which would narrow the interest rate differential between Thailand and the US.