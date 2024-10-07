Thailand’s casino bill faces overhaul; FPO highlights 45 points

The Fiscal Policy Office has completed public hearings on the entertainment complex bill and will submit its results to the Cabinet soon, a well-informed source said.
The source explained that the FPO has categorised the results of the hearing into 45 main points, which it will ask the Cabinet to consider and select for improving the draft.
Earlier, the House of Representatives had studied and concluded that the government should allow entertainment complexes with casinos to be set up in the kingdom to attract foreigners and generate more revenue.
Among the 45 points highlighted, one is that the bill’s title should be changed from entertainment complex with casino to Integrated Resort Act.
The participants also proposed that the type of entertainment activities allowed in each complex should be raised from four to seven, including zones for promoting Thai culture. The participants also suggested that the ratio of Thai shareholders in each entertainment complex should stand at around 30 to 51%.
As for the validity of licences, some participants proposed that the period of validity should be reduced from 30 to 10 years, but others proposed that it be extended to 50 to 60 years. Some also suggested that the bill should limit the number of entertainment complexes to just between three and seven.
Participants also proposed that these complexes should be based in main tourism destinations like Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Rayong or Hua Hin, instead of Bangkok.
They also believe that entry fees for Thais should be set at 1,000-2,000 baht per time or 20,000-40,000 per year.