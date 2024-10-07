Thailand’s casino bill faces overhaul; FPO highlights 45 points

The Fiscal Policy Office has completed public hearings on the entertainment complex bill and will submit its results to the Cabinet soon, a well-informed source said.

The source explained that the FPO has categorised the results of the hearing into 45 main points, which it will ask the Cabinet to consider and select for improving the draft.

Earlier, the House of Representatives had studied and concluded that the government should allow entertainment complexes with casinos to be set up in the kingdom to attract foreigners and generate more revenue.