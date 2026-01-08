Japan to Enhance Ties with Partners amid China's Coercion

Her summit diplomacy for 2026 will go into full gear when South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visits her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan on Tuesday (January 8).

On January 16, Takaichi is scheduled to hold her first in-person summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Tokyo.

Takaichi will thus keep working on developing a multilayered network while the Japan-US alliance remains the cornerstone of her country's diplomacy.

Referring to the upcoming summit with South Korea, a senior official of the prime minister's office said Wednesday, "The surrounding security environment is obviously the same."

Economic security and regional situations will be the main topics, according to the official.

Lee held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his four-day visit to China from Sunday. Takaichi and Lee are expected to exchange views on China.

This will be their second summit.

They previously met last October in the South Korean city of Gyeongju on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.

During their October talks, Lee proposed to visit Nara as part of the two countries' "shuttle" diplomacy, or mutual visits by the leaders.

Takaichi readily accepted the offer.