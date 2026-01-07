Japan Urges China to Revoke Dual-Use Goods Export Ban

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a strong protest over the matter with Shi Yong, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, on Tuesday after China's Commerce Ministry announced the immediate ban earlier in the day.

Kanai said that the measure is "absolutely unacceptable and deeply regrettable" because it targets only Japan and deviates significantly from international practice.