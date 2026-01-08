Japan to Begin Full-Scale Security Strategy Review in Spring

The main agenda items are expected to be equipment and operational challenges, the size of the defence budget and how to secure financial resources.

In response to the panel's recommendations, the government aims to draw up three new documents by the end of the year, according to the officials.

The existing three documents are the National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy and the Defence Buildup Program.

They were drawn up by the administration of then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2022.