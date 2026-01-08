Japan to Begin Full-Scale Security Strategy Review in Spring

The main agenda items are expected to be equipment and operational challenges, the size of the defence budget and how to secure financial resources.
In response to the panel's recommendations, the government aims to draw up three new documents by the end of the year, according to the officials.
The existing three documents are the National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy and the Defence Buildup Program.
They were drawn up by the administration of then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2022.
The documents are intended to cover a period of around 10 years, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has ordered a review of them well in advance of their expiration in light of rapid changes in the security environment, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Defence Ministry and the National Security Secretariat are already working to identify points of contention.
"The challenge to a free and open international order based on the rule of law is gaining momentum," Takaichi told a New Year's press conference Monday, referring to military trends involving China, North Korea, and Russia.
"We will respond to rapid changes and protect the independence and peace of our country and the lives and livelihoods of our people," she also said.
The government will follow the procedures taken in 2022 to revise the key documents.
At that time, four rounds of expert panel meetings were held by former high-ranking government officials and university professors.
Following proposals by the panel that included the necessity of securing financial resources through tax increases, the government adopted the three documents at a cabinet meeting in December of the same year.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to compile review proposals for the three documents as early as April.
The government plans to reflect the opinions of the party in the envisaged revisions.
