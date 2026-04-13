Australia Appoints First Female Army Chief in Historic Military Shake-up

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle shatters a 125-year glass ceiling as Australia overhauls its military leadership to tackle systemic cultural issues.



The Australian government has announced a landmark reshuffle of its military top brass, appointing the first female Chief of Army in the nation's 125-year military history.

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, currently the Chief of Joint Capabilities, is set to succeed Lieutenant General Simon Stuart in July.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as it seeks to modernise its leadership structure and address long-standing criticisms regarding its internal culture.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the decision during a press conference at Parliament House on Monday.