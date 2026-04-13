Australia Appoints First Female Army Chief in Historic Military Shake-up

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle shatters a 125-year glass ceiling as Australia overhauls its military leadership to tackle systemic cultural issues.
The Australian government has announced a landmark reshuffle of its military top brass, appointing the first female Chief of Army in the nation's 125-year military history.
Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, currently the Chief of Joint Capabilities, is set to succeed Lieutenant General Simon Stuart in July.
The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as it seeks to modernise its leadership structure and address long-standing criticisms regarding its internal culture.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the decision during a press conference at Parliament House on Monday.
"From this July, we will have the first female Chief of Army in the 125-year history of the Australian Army," Albanese said, as reported by Reuters.
The historic promotion is widely seen as a strategic move to boost female representation within the senior ranks. The ADF has recently come under intense scrutiny following allegations of systemic sexual harassment and discrimination.
In October, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the ADF, alleging a failure to protect thousands of female personnel from abuse and "predatory" behaviour.
Defence Minister Richard Marles described Lieutenant General Coyle’s appointment as a "profoundly historic moment."
"As Susan has said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see," Marles remarked. "Susan’s success will be deeply significant for women serving in the ADF today, and for those considering joining in the future."
Coyle, 55, joined the army in 1987 and has held numerous high-level command roles. While women currently make up approximately 21% of the ADF and 18.5% of senior positions, the government aims to increase total female participation to 25% by 2030.
Broader Leadership Transitions
The reshuffle extends beyond the Army. The government also confirmed that Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, the current Chief of Navy, will be promoted to Chief of the Defence Force (CDF), replacing Admiral David Johnston.
Stepping into the vacancy left by Hammond, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, currently the Deputy Chief of Navy, will take over as the new Chief of Navy.
The newly appointed leaders appeared alongside Prime Minister Albanese and Minister Marles in Canberra today, marking the beginning of a new era for Australian defence.