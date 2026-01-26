Cobra Gold 2026 highlights enduring US–Thai alliance

Thailand and the United States on Monday (January 26) hosted a joint press briefing for the Cobra Gold 2026 multinational military exercise at the National Memorial, National Defence Studies Institute, in Pathum Thani province.
The briefing was co-chaired by Thailand’s Chief of Defence Forces Gen Ukrit Boontanon and Sean K. O’Neill, the US Ambassador to Thailand, alongside representatives from the US military and partner nations taking part in the drills.
Cobra Gold 2026 was described as a clear demonstration of the enduring friendship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand.
This year marks the 45th iteration of the exercise, which organisers stressed is not ceremonial but a practical, scenario-based training platform designed to deliver real operational outcomes and strengthen US–Thai ties.
The exercise is intended to improve interoperability, enable joint training with partners to address shared threats overseas, and support defence-industry employment in both Thailand and the United States.
It also aims to strengthen preparedness for natural disasters and emerging threats, with greater emphasis on offensive cyber training and technology to improve battlefield situational awareness.
The 45th anniversary coincides with the United States’ upcoming 250th Independence anniversary, with commemorative activities planned throughout 2026 in the United States, Thailand and worldwide to reinforce cooperation with allies and partners.
The United States will continue strengthening partnerships under President Donald Trump, while promoting innovation and entering what was described as a new era of diplomacy.
Ukrit said the United States has long been a close friend of Thailand and that Cobra Gold is more than a military drill, serving as a key strategic platform for regional security cooperation.
This year’s exercise prioritises combined joint operations across all domains, land, sea, air, space and cyber, aligned with current global security realities.
He pointed to rising Indo-Pacific challenges over the past two to three years, including South China Sea tensions, geopolitical competition, transnational threats such as terrorism, human trafficking and cyber scams, and intensifying natural disasters linked to climate change.
Thailand, he said, has taken a significant step forward by integrating proactive space operations and expanding cyber capabilities, noting that cyber threats now directly affect daily life and critical infrastructure, including financial and banking systems.
Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief were also highlighted as a core pillar, with 21st-century security framed as extending beyond territorial defence to the ability to respond quickly to complex crises and support the public during disasters.
Cobra Gold was described as a regional platform that creates value in four areas: joint operational readiness, resilience through diverse crisis simulations, partnerships for peace under Thailand’s open and non-aligned approach, and sustainable development through humanitarian activities in remote areas such as school-building upgrades and medical services.
A US military representative, Capt Hugh E. Winkel of JUSMAGTHAI, said Thailand and the United States aim to make Cobra Gold more complex, particularly by expanding space and cyber components to better address 21st-century security challenges and strengthen regional safety and prosperity.
Cobra Gold 2026 is a multilateral combined exercise involving the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the US military and partner nations.
Organisers said it will involve more than 8,000 personnel from 30 countries and is designated a “Heavy Year”.
Seven core participating countries are: Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia.
Three additional participating countries are: China, India and Australia.
Ten countries will rotate into activities under the Multinational Planning Augmentation Team (MPAT): Bangladesh, Canada, Fiji, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand and the Philippines.
Ten countries will join as observers under the Combined Observer Liaison Team (COLT): Brunei, Germany, Jordan, Laos, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
The main exercise is scheduled from February 18 to March 6, 2026, featuring:
Command and Control Exercise (C2X) linking command-post training with field operations, including cyber, space and Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) elements
Humanitarian Civic Assistance (HCA) projects, including construction of multi-purpose school buildings in five training areas, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills (table-top and demonstration formats)
Field Training Exercise (FTX) activities, including amphibious operations, non-combatant evacuation, live-fire drills, long-range fires, maritime strike, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), counter-landing, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)
Organisers said Cobra Gold has been held continuously in Thailand for decades, supporting professional exchanges, military skills development and disaster-management cooperation, while strengthening ties between participating forces and local communities in training areas.