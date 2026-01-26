Cobra Gold 2026 highlights enduring US–Thai alliance

Thailand and the United States on Monday (January 26) hosted a joint press briefing for the Cobra Gold 2026 multinational military exercise at the National Memorial, National Defence Studies Institute, in Pathum Thani province.

The briefing was co-chaired by Thailand’s Chief of Defence Forces Gen Ukrit Boontanon and Sean K. O’Neill, the US Ambassador to Thailand, alongside representatives from the US military and partner nations taking part in the drills.

Cobra Gold 2026 was described as a clear demonstration of the enduring friendship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand.

This year marks the 45th iteration of the exercise, which organisers stressed is not ceremonial but a practical, scenario-based training platform designed to deliver real operational outcomes and strengthen US–Thai ties.

The exercise is intended to improve interoperability, enable joint training with partners to address shared threats overseas, and support defence-industry employment in both Thailand and the United States.

It also aims to strengthen preparedness for natural disasters and emerging threats, with greater emphasis on offensive cyber training and technology to improve battlefield situational awareness.

The 45th anniversary coincides with the United States’ upcoming 250th Independence anniversary, with commemorative activities planned throughout 2026 in the United States, Thailand and worldwide to reinforce cooperation with allies and partners.

The United States will continue strengthening partnerships under President Donald Trump, while promoting innovation and entering what was described as a new era of diplomacy.