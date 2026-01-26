Japan Embassy flags spike in lost and stolen passports in Thailand

Passport losses and theft in Thailand have become a pressing concern, prompting the Embassy of Japan in Thailand to issue an urgent warning to its citizens after a sharp rise in police reports and requests for advice.
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, there were 59 consultation requests, including 17 confirmed cases involving theft or robbery, highlighting that criminal groups continue to target tourists and Japanese residents in Thailand.
The embassy has also disclosed common tactics used by thieves, which often occur when travellers are off guard, such as after arriving at the airport and taking the train into the city towards major stations in Bangkok.
Victims are frequently pickpocketed, with passport holders removed from backpacks.
Other cases have been reported during events at well-known shopping centres in the city centre, as well as incidents in which victims were followed and had wallets containing passports snatched while walking along Sukhumvit Road, a busy commercial and tourist area.
Prevention tips and why Japanese passports are targeted
As the trend of lost and stolen passports in Thailand shows no sign of easing, the Embassy of Japan in Thailand has issued the following safety guidance:
A key reason Japanese passports are targeted is their high value.
The Japanese passport is consistently ranked among the world’s most powerful passports by the Henley Passport Index, often placing within ranks 1–3.
It offers extensive travel privileges, including visa-free entry or Visa on Arrival access to more than 190–196 countries and territories worldwide, making it valuable on the black market and attractive to transnational criminal networks.
This warning is not only relevant to Japanese nationals.
It also serves as a reminder to other foreign tourists, and Thai people alike to take extra care of their belongings in Bangkok’s key tourist areas, especially during large events that draw crowds, when criminals can more easily blend in and operate.