Japan Embassy flags spike in lost and stolen passports in Thailand

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Japanese travellers in Thailand are urged to stay vigilant in crowded hotspots, with theft reported on airport rail links, at mall events and along Sukhumvit Road.

  • The Embassy of Japan in Thailand has issued an urgent warning to its citizens due to a sharp increase in the number of lost and stolen passports.
  • Thefts commonly occur in crowded tourist areas such as airports, city trains, and shopping centers, with pickpocketing from backpacks being a frequent tactic.
  • Japanese passports are specifically targeted by criminal networks because they are ranked among the world's most powerful, offering visa-free access to over 190 countries and making them highly valuable on the black market.

Passport losses and theft in Thailand have become a pressing concern, prompting the Embassy of Japan in Thailand to issue an urgent warning to its citizens after a sharp rise in police reports and requests for advice.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, there were 59 consultation requests, including 17 confirmed cases involving theft or robbery, highlighting that criminal groups continue to target tourists and Japanese residents in Thailand.

The embassy has also disclosed common tactics used by thieves, which often occur when travellers are off guard, such as after arriving at the airport and taking the train into the city towards major stations in Bangkok.

Victims are frequently pickpocketed, with passport holders removed from backpacks.

Other cases have been reported during events at well-known shopping centres in the city centre, as well as incidents in which victims were followed and had wallets containing passports snatched while walking along Sukhumvit Road, a busy commercial and tourist area.

Prevention tips and why Japanese passports are targeted

As the trend of lost and stolen passports in Thailand shows no sign of easing, the Embassy of Japan in Thailand has issued the following safety guidance:

  • Wearing a bag: Carry your bag in front of your body at all times when in public areas or crowded places.
  • Storing valuables: Avoid keeping your passport and wallet in a back trouser pocket, or in the outer compartments of a backpack that thieves can easily access.
  • Staying alert: Treat your passport as your most valuable possession and check it periodically while travelling.
  • What to do if it is lost: If your passport is lost or stolen, you can review the steps for obtaining an emergency travel document on the official website of the Embassy of Japan in Thailand.

A key reason Japanese passports are targeted is their high value.

The Japanese passport is consistently ranked among the world’s most powerful passports by the Henley Passport Index, often placing within ranks 1–3.

It offers extensive travel privileges, including visa-free entry or Visa on Arrival access to more than 190–196 countries and territories worldwide, making it valuable on the black market and attractive to transnational criminal networks.

This warning is not only relevant to Japanese nationals.

It also serves as a reminder to other foreign tourists, and Thai people alike to take extra care of their belongings in Bangkok’s key tourist areas, especially during large events that draw crowds, when criminals can more easily blend in and operate.

