Japan Embassy flags spike in lost and stolen passports in Thailand

Passport losses and theft in Thailand have become a pressing concern, prompting the Embassy of Japan in Thailand to issue an urgent warning to its citizens after a sharp rise in police reports and requests for advice.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, there were 59 consultation requests, including 17 confirmed cases involving theft or robbery, highlighting that criminal groups continue to target tourists and Japanese residents in Thailand.

The embassy has also disclosed common tactics used by thieves, which often occur when travellers are off guard, such as after arriving at the airport and taking the train into the city towards major stations in Bangkok.