Thai gold jumps to a new record amid safe-haven buying

Thailand’s gold prices hit a fresh record on Monday (January 26) after the Gold Traders Association issued its first announcement (market open) at 9.11am, raising prices by THB1,400 in a single move.

Gold climbed to a new all-time high around THB74,500 per baht-weight, after Saturday’s surge to THB73,100.

Over the past week, prices rose by as much as THB4,650, previously reaching a record THB73,350.