Thai gold jumps to a new record amid safe-haven buying

Thailand’s gold prices hit a fresh record on Monday (January 26) after the Gold Traders Association issued its first announcement (market open) at 9.11am, raising prices by THB1,400 in a single move.
Gold climbed to a new all-time high around THB74,500 per baht-weight, after Saturday’s surge to THB73,100.
Over the past week, prices rose by as much as THB4,650, previously reaching a record THB73,350.
Gold jewellery (ornamental gold)
Gold bar
Gold jewellery (ornamental gold)
Gold bar
Spot gold jumped sharply this morning, breaking above US$5,000 per ounce and repeatedly posting fresh records around US$5,070 per ounce, up from last week’s close near US$4,987 per ounce.
US COMEX gold rose US$66.30 per ounce in Friday’s session, closing near US$4,979.70 per ounce, approaching the US$5,000 level.
The rally has been supported by safe-haven buying amid geopolitical tensions, a weaker US dollar, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates later this year.
Hong Kong gold prices opened sharply higher in line with global markets, rising HK$1,105 to around HK$46,885.