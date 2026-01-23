Gold tops $4,900/ounce; Goldman Sachs targets $5,400 by year-end

Gold prices surged to a record $4,904.66/ounce on Jan 22, driven by geopolitical tensions, a weaker US dollar, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates. This price jump marks a historic milestone, with gold seeing significant momentum from both private investors and central banks.

Spot gold reached an all-time high of $4,904.66/ounce at 12:50 PM EST (17:50 GMT), while US Gold Futures for February delivery increased by 1.2%, settling at $4,896.20/ounce.

The weakening of the dollar by 0.4% made gold more appealing to international buyers, adding to the precious metal's momentum. Peter Grant, Vice President and Senior Metals Strategist at Zaner Metals, cited geopolitical tensions, the weakening dollar, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy as major factors boosting gold’s appeal.

Trump's foreign policy actions, including a deal with NATO on Greenland, were also part of the geopolitical landscape affecting market sentiment.

In addition, silver prices rose by 3.5% to $96.45, nearing a record high of $96.51. Platinum surged almost 4%, reaching $2,580.10, while palladium rose 2.9% to $1,892.55.