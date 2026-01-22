Baht breaks 31 per dollar; Bank of Thailand to curb app gold trades

The “baht” has again become a growing concern after strengthening rapidly.

Most recently, on Wednesday (January 21), the baht continued to appreciate and broke below the 31.00 level against the US dollar, reaching a strong level of THB30.88 per US dollar.

This marked its strongest level since March 2021, or the strongest in about 4 years and 10 months.

Meanwhile, the “Thai stock market” closed up 21.19 points at 1,317.56, or 1.63%, with trading value (volume) of THB68,148.65 million.

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said the baht’s recent appreciation has been driven by two main factors: foreign capital inflows into both the “stock market” and “capital market”, and a sharp rise in gold prices to a “new high”, which triggered large-scale gold buying.

This is directly linked to foreign-exchange transactions.

However, from a fundamentals perspective, the baht has strengthened due to multiple elements, including pressure on the US dollar from geopolitical issues, interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the trend towards reducing reliance on the dollar (de-dollarisation), and Thailand’s consistently strong current account surplus.