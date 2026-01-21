Gold hits record above US$4,800 as US selloff deepens on Greenland

Spot gold was up 2.6% at US$4,885.11 an ounce by 0633 GMT, having touched a record US$4,887.82 earlier in the session.

US February gold futures also gained 2.6% to US$4,888.20.

Analysts said the surge reflected a loss of confidence in the United States, after US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Europe with tariff threats and doubled down on his push to take control of Greenland.

Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, said the rally in bullion signalled rising investor anxiety over geopolitical tensions.

Trump said on Tuesday there was “no going back” on his goal to control the Arctic island, declining to rule out the use of force and criticising NATO allies.